The Ministry of Health in Chasefu District has targeted 1, 470 girls aged 14, to be vaccinated against human papilloma virus during the fourth coming 2nd round of child health week slated for November this year.

Chasefu district health director, Dr Muyinda Musamba said information, education and communication, early infant diagnosis of HIV exposed infants and nutrition monitoring, are among other activities to be undertaken during the exercise.

Dr Musamba was speaking yesterday at Kanyanga zonal rural health Centre during the 1st round of child health week review meeting which was also meant to create awareness for the 2nd round of child health week slated for November 4th to 9th, 2019.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that they actively participate fully by providing logistics such as transport, fuel and community sensitization before, during and after the exercise.

Dr Musamba revealed that the exercise will also be implemented in all the 17 health facilities across the district.

Earlier, Chasefu District Commissioner Mustapher Banda called for concerted efforts towards the successful implementation of the 2nd round of child health week.

