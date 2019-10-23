Zambia striker Emmanuel Chabula is promising more goals after his impressive performance in the just ended African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying campaign.

Chabula of Nkwazi at the weekend scored a brace as Zambia drew 2-2 with Eswatini at home in Lusaka to qualify for next year’s CHAN via a 3-2 aggregate win.

‘I am very happy to score those goals. It feels good to win. It’s good we have qualified for the CHAN tournament,’ Chabula said.

‘I think a lot is coming. Expect more good performances and more goals. This is just the beginning,’ he said.

Chabula is becoming a common feature in the home based Zambia team and has three Chipolopolo goals in nine games in 2019.

‘I have been consistent because I am putting in more effort whenever I am called. Whenever I am given an opportunity to play I utilise is it and follow the coach’s instructions,’ he said.

