Government will be deploying youths including women to work as Map Data Collectors temporarily, in the Census Mapping and Listing as part of the preparations for the Census of Population and Housing to be conducted in August, 2020.

Zambia Statistics Agency (formerly Central Statistical Office) is rolling out the

Census Mapping and Listing exercise to nine provinces of Zambia except Lusaka where the exercise was successfully completed in August, 2019.

Zambia Statistics Agency Interim Statistician General Mulenga Musepa disclosed that the areas include Central, Copperbelt, Eastern, Luapula, Muchinga, Northern, North-Western, Southern and Western Provinces.

Mr. Musepa says the Census mapping and listing exercise will commence in early November, 2019.

He said the recruitment advert will be advertised in the main stream media soon.

The Census Mapping seeks to update the 2010 enumeration areas.

The exercise is basically a geographic listing process where a frame of all housing units including vacant ones, all non-residential buildings, buildings under construction, schools, health facilities, municipal water systems, wastewater treatment facilities, public transit stations, warehouses and boreholes, other structures and prominent features in an area will be compiled.

