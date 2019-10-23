

Energy Minister Mathew Nkhuwa has announced that the importation of Power from South Africa and Mozambique will commence in the next two weeks following President Edgar Lungu’s directive for him to expedite the importation of power.

Mr Nkhuwa said he has since directed Zesco to expedite the process of signing contracts with Eskom of South Africa and EDM of Mozambique to commence the power imports.

Speaking at a media briefing, Mr Nkhuwa announced that he was last week in Mozambique to negotiate a power purchase agreement with EDM who has agreed to export 100 megawatts of Power to Zambia.

Mr Nkhuwa said the Government will tomorrow pay US$10 million to Eskom with another US$30 million to meet the US$30 million they requested for to commence power exports to Zambia.

President Edgar Lungu yesterday directed the Minister of Energy Mathews Nkhuwa to expedite the importation of electricity in order to cushion the power deficit that the nation is grappling with.

President Lungu said it is anticipated that the imported electricity will boost supply not only among the farming communities but other sectors of the economy.

The Head of State was speaking in Lusaka when he officiated at the 114th Zambia National Farmers Union Annual Congress.

[Read 371 times, 371 reads today]