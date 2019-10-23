Transparency International Zambia has described as hollow, the statement issued by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo on the ownership of the mysterious houses.
In his ministerial statement, Mr Kampyongo said the owners of the 48 or 51 houses have been identified as a couple working for the Zambian government and a Kitwe based lawyer.
But TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Kampyongo’s statement was hollow.
“Strangely, this statement rings hollow, with many unanswered questions especially on beneficial ownership,” Mr Lifuka said.
This sounded a bit like a lion assuring the goat it is now a vegetarian
“This sounded a bit like a lion assuring the goat it is now a vegetarian,” he stated.
He added, “Here is one concern- professionals at the Anti Corruption Commission did their initial investigations and found no owners for the 48 and now 51 houses.”
“ACC announced publicly they had concluded this matter. Now the joint investigation has found civil servants to be the owners.”
“Clearly it will be naive for the goat to believe the Lion,” he said.
“Similarly, it will be naive of us as a people to believe this yarn from the Minister, especially without any proof that these indeed are the owners and not a front for the true beneficial owner.”
as usual, they ain’t telling the truth.
ba mambala aba balebepa.
“have been warned and cautioned” really?
there’s more to this story than what ka mpyongo and them are saying
is there any independent investigative body in Zambia or it’s all done by ba p f?
Kampyongo thinks Zambians are dull like him.
He should have just kept quiet on this matter because I suspect the first family is involved.
I mean how many Zambians own houses jointly with a lawyer? It just can’t.
It appears this author has simply cut and pasted my contribution to LT yesterday.
But the message remains the same.
The PF is telling lies.
The truth will come out soon one day.
In fact, I suspect Lungu and his daughter own these houses.
For now no one will know the true owner of the flats in question. We will know the true owner after PF has left Government.