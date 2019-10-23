Transparency International Zambia has described as hollow, the statement issued by Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo on the ownership of the mysterious houses.

In his ministerial statement, Mr Kampyongo said the owners of the 48 or 51 houses have been identified as a couple working for the Zambian government and a Kitwe based lawyer.

But TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Kampyongo’s statement was hollow.

“Strangely, this statement rings hollow, with many unanswered questions especially on beneficial ownership,” Mr Lifuka said.

This sounded a bit like a lion assuring the goat it is now a vegetarian

“This sounded a bit like a lion assuring the goat it is now a vegetarian,” he stated.

He added, “Here is one concern- professionals at the Anti Corruption Commission did their initial investigations and found no owners for the 48 and now 51 houses.”

“ACC announced publicly they had concluded this matter. Now the joint investigation has found civil servants to be the owners.”

“Clearly it will be naive for the goat to believe the Lion,” he said.

“Similarly, it will be naive of us as a people to believe this yarn from the Minister, especially without any proof that these indeed are the owners and not a front for the true beneficial owner.”

[Read 154 times, 154 reads today]