Nkana return home on Thursday battling to end a two- month- old winless home drought when they host Lusaka Dynamos in a 2019/20 FAZ Super Division Week Seven fixture at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The 12-time champions trace their last victory to five games ago on September 15 when they beat Buildcon 1-0 away in Ndola.

However, Nkana’s last home win was on September 1 when they beat Green Buffaloes 2-0.

Nkana have gone through a slump since that flying start to the campaign losing two successive matches that began a stinging 4-3 home loss to old foe Mighty Mufulira Wanderers on September 22 before falling 1-0 away at Forest Rangers in Ndola.

Nkana then somewhat recovered with two straight draws.

The results in Nkana’s last four games clearly do not reflect their high-profile, off -season expenditure that included the return of Idris Mbombo, who despite leading the top scorers charts on six goals, does not translate into a top five status on the league table for the Kitwe giants in this the early phase of the 2019/20 season.

With that in context, a win on Independence Day is imperative because Nkana are currently eight points behind league leaders Red Arrows on 8 and 16 points respectively while defending champions Zesco United are second on 15 points.

Victory must also be attained without coach Beston Chambeshi who is away on national duty preparing Zambia for next month’s 2019 U23 AFCON outing in Egypt from November 8-22.

Meanwhile, leaders Arrows are home at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on October 24 against debutants Kansanshi Dynamos who are a close fourth on 11 points.

Zesco too are home at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where they host Wanderers.

The defending champions are also plotting to maintain their one hundred percent start to the season with a sixth successive league win armed with a match in hand against Power Dynamos.

2019/2020 FAZ Super Division

Week Seven Fixtures

24/10/2019

Buildcon-Lumwana Radiants

Zesco United-Mufulira Wanderers

Nkana-Lusaka Dynamos

Red Arrows-Kansanshi Dynamos

Nkwazi-Napsa Stars

26/10/2019

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Power Dynamos

Postponed

Kabwe Warriors-Lusaka Dynamos

Green Eagles-Green Buffaloes

