It was another low moment in the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League for Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka and midfielder Enock Mwepu on Wednesday night.

RB Salzburg lost 3-2 at home in Austria to visitors Napoli of Italy to sustain their second successive UEFA Champions League Group E loss.

The Chipolopolo duo both started the match.

Patson came close to scoring his debut UEFA Champions League group stage goal in the 36th minute but his close-range effort was collected by Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret.

The Zambia striker latter saw his 51st minute header go inches wide before he was substituted in the 68th minute.

Mwepu too was substituted a minute before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Salzburg are third in Group E on 3 points, three behind Liverpool and a further four points adrift of leaders Napoli after three rounds played.

Genk, who lost 6-2 away to Salzburg on match-day-one in Group E on September 17, are bottom with 1 point following a comprehensive 4-1 home loss to Liverpool in Belgium.

Salzburg visit Napoli in the corresponding fixture on November 5 as the final leg Group E fixtures commence.

