The High Court of Zambia has ruled that the controversial Kangaluwi open-cast copper mine project will go ahead in the heart of the Lower Zambezi National park.
This was after the court dismissed the appeal against the mine on a legal technicality because the initial legal team that fought the case five years ago failed to file a record of appeal.
The site of the mine is between two seasonal rivers which flow directly into the Zambezi River.
The mine’s tailings dams will be located just a few hundred metres above the valley floor, next to these rivers.
The risk of pollution and collateral damage to the environment is high, as is the impact the mine will have on the wildlife in the area.
The licence for the mine is held by Mwembeshi Resources Ltd, but it is still unclear where its owners, Grand Resources Ltd, are based.
They are registered in Dubai but suspicions are rife that they are Chinese owned.
Unless an appeal is lodged quickly, the mine company will move onto the site and begin the work of clearing it.
The Lower Zambezi National Park is one of tourism’s major economic contributors and the lodges in and around the park employ hundreds of local people, supporting thousands more in the communities on its periphery.
The mine threatens this thriving tourism economy and the livelihoods of everyone involved in tourism in the Lower Zambezi Valley.
It also threatens to derail Zambia’s recently unveiled tourism growth strategy which hinges on the country’s commitment to protecting its wilderness areas.
The Lower Zambezi National Park sits directly opposite Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.
Attached: High court ruling on Kangaluwi Mine
Who is the this fulishi judge? Identify him and let concerned people go and demonstrate at his office and home. What a fukcuped country!!!!
Someone needs to appeal this now.These are the things LAZ should be fighting, plus the opposition, but no. They only care about power and stealing too.
Such short decisions just boggle the mind. Our existing mines are failing to add any discernable value, yet what to start a new one while destroying a definite long term asset! Let that decision be appealed immediately…
COMPRISED ZAMBIAN BELLY CADRE JUDICIARY @ IT AGAIN, WITH 30 PIECES OF SILVER IN BROWN ENVELOPES!!
Zambia under Dr Chakolwa Lungu has turned into Zaire, where the top few – (Government Officials) make dodgy decisions that only benefit the PF officials, & NOT THE NATION!
This mining will be an ecological disaster, the local people, flora & fauna will be poisoned, & large holes left in the ground, whilst Mercury & other toxins will be dumped into the water systems all for Foreign business owners to be Billionaires.
If you think I’m just anti development, LOOK @ KABWE, THE MOST POLLUTED TOWN ON THE PLANET, WITH MEGA HOLES IN THE GROUND, BILLIONS WERE MADE FROM LEAD MINING, BUT SHOW ME ONE MILLIONAIRE, OR BILLIONAIRE WHO IS INDEGINOUS ZAMBIAN TO HAVE BENEFITTED FROM THE DESTRUCTION OF…
continued;
TO HAVE FROM THE DESTRUCTION & POLLUTION OF KABWE??
I would not support mining in this area there is too much mining in Zambia better we allow other industries also to flourish you cannot just put all eggs in one basket, tourism needs to be promoted in places you have seen any potential if at the level it is , better you don’t disturb this industry rather complement it, Zambia should not just be about mining, this mining thing is not so good for Zambia it has only been about controversies all the way through.