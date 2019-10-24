By Davies Mwila

Zambia’s independence was made possible not by any one particular individual or grouping, but by the synergy of a wide variety of personalities from various regions, demographics and political groupings of the time.

For instance the gallant efforts of independence pioneers such as Mbikusita Lewanika and the organisational abilities of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula blended with the youthful passion of the youths of the time- such as Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Kenneth Kaunda, Dixon Konkola and Robinson Puta among many others, as well as the feminine wisdom of matriarchs such as Mama Julia Chikamoneka. Mama Mary Fulano and Mama Christine Mulundika among many others.

55 years later, Zambia has come of age.

Although we may still come from different regions, political parties and different demographic groups of our nation, we have a shared destiny and shared future, just as our patriarchs and Matriarchs envisioned.

And just as our political independence struggle was not the effort of one man or woman, but rather a collective and trans-generational effort; the maintenance and enhancement of that independence requires the collective input of all Zambians across the Political, Regional and Demographic divide.

The road to meaningful economic independence through the implementation of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) and Vision 2030 can only be completed, when we embrace mature politics, hold hands and pull in the same direction.

As we commemorate our 55th independence anniversary, we must be aware of those who are bent on auctioning Zambia’s sovereignty and mineral wealth and undoing the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Let us therefore emulate the selfless Spirit of our forefathers’ independence struggle, by putting national interest above personal and partisan agendas.

