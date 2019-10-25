Former KK Eleven and Mighty Mufulira Wanderers star Abraham Nkole has hailed the role football played in uniting the country after Zambia’s Independence in 1964.

Nkole, a 1974 Africa Cup star, said after Independence there was no segregation in the Zambia National Team.

The retired goalkeeper also saluted the peace that has prevailed in Zambia in the last 55 years.

‘Let’s celebrate peacefully. We are all united as Zambians,’ Nkole said.

‘After Independence even in football there was no segregation. We formed one team. There was nothing like this one is Tonga or Lozi,’ he said.

The man nicknamed Gordon Banks currently lives in Mufulira.

Nkole has previously served as Mufulira Wanderers team manager.

He comes from a family that produced football stars Edward and Patrick.

