Power Dynamos’ bad start to the 2019/20 season continued when they suffered a famous 2-0 away defeat to Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy at President Stadium in Kabwe.

The result handed promoted KYSA their first league win of the season and debut victory over the toothless six-time champions from Kitwe after a loss away and home draw in their first-ever meeting during the 2018 campaign.

Moro Amenu’s 13th minute goal put KYSA 1-0 into halftime and Daniel Chama added the second goal in the 78th minute.

KYSA leap from last to 16th, replacing Power who drop to second from bottom at number 17, on 5 and 4 points from seven and six games played respectively.

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers are last on 3 points.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]