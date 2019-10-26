President Edgar Lungu says police brutality against suspects should come to an end in Zambia.

President Lungu says the Zambia Police Service should be carrying out their duties professionally without torturing or beating up suspects to get to the truth of a matter.

The President says any suspect should be treated as an innocent person until the courts of law finds him or her guilty or acquit them.

He says the role of Police Officers is to apprehend, investigate and handover the suspects to the courts for the due process of the law to take its course.

The Head of State says the police should find better means of investigating matters to get to the conclusion of the issues as opposed to torturing the suspects in order for them to confess.

He says the police should begin to adjust to the changing world where torture or ill treatment of suspects is no longer in existence.

The President was speaking after he toured Kabwata police cells where some female suspects complained of torture by the police at the station.

One of the female suspects whose name cannot be disclosed for security reasons told the President that some named police officers tortured her and her friends and grabbed phones from them so that she cannot be in contact with her relatives.

When asked by the president whether she can identify the police officers who tortured her, the suspect responded in affirmative saying she knows them facially.

The President assured the alleged tortured female suspects that the Minister of Justice who is also Kabwata Member of Parliament and was with the President at the time, will investigate the matter to ensure the officers are cautioned against torturing suspects.

The President said people regardless of their status and circumstances should be treated with dignity because the law says everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the courts.

And Business came to a standstill as President Lungu toured Lusaka’s Kabwata and Mtendere areas.

People of different age groups in the two localities were elated and lined up to catch the glimpse of President Lungu.

President Lungu was in Kabwata and Mtendere to inspect the adherence to the “Keep Zambian Clean Campaign.

On the other hand President Lungu toured the road projects in some sections of Lusaka enroute to Mtendere.

The President participated in the collection of garbage in Mtendere where they sale Charcoal near the main market.

He warned those encroaching areas where roads projects are being carried out to like Kamloops road in Kalingalinga to vacate.

President Lungu also called on Zambians to take the” Keep Zambia Clean Campaign “seriously.

In April last year, President Lungu re-launched the campaign aimed at invoking awareness among Zambians to keep public and private environments clean as one of the means to guard against diseases.

[Read 188 times, 188 reads today]