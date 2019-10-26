President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of several people and those who were left injured yesterday after a truck lost control and plunged into a bar located at Lusaka’s Buseko market.

According to a statement released to the media by State House, the President deeply regrets the loss of lives and reiterated his call to the Road Transport and Safety Agency to intensify patrols to avert such accidents.

The President wished the bereaved families God ‘s comfort and strength as they mourn their beloved. The President also wishes the injured a quick recovery.

“On behalf of Government, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, l wish the bereaved families God‘s comfort and strength as they mourn their beloved. I also wish a quick recovery to the injured. There is the need for motorists to be cautious to avoid accidents,” the President said.

According to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU), the accident happened last night when a truck belonging to BHL driven by Elias Chikwenda aged 34 years of Kabwe lost control due to excessive speed as he was trying to avoid a truck that was reversing into Lumumba road at Puma filling near Buseko market.

The driver, later on, went to hit into a parked Corolla, Zesco Pole and finally into a Tavern where the deceased was watching a football match which is about 30 meters away from the road, killing 12 people.

DMMU working with the Provincial Administration assured the bereaved families that the government will take care of all funeral logistics, which include food and coffins among other requirements, to ease the burden on the affected families.

DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said that he was deeply saddened by the loss because life is too precious to be lost in such a manner.

Mr. Kabwe has since urged all road users to ensure they follow road traffic regulations and observe speed limits to prevent such accidents. “Whilst we acknowledge the fact that accidents are human, we can always do our part to avoid making them obviously awaited for”.

He has further commended the Police, Road Traffic and Safety Agency and the Fire Brigade for their quick response.

Mr.Kabwe has furthermore wished the eight injured, among them three females, a quick recovery, adding that the government will ensure they are well taken care of to avoid further loss of life.

And Mr. Kabwe has disclosed that Minister in the Office of the Vice President, Olipah Phiri, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo and a team from DMMU will in due course visit the funeral houses to console the bereaved.

