Higher Education Brian Mushimba says institutions of Higher learning must shape their education system around Technological innovations if students are to be relevant in the modern era.

Dr. Mushimba says Zambia’s extractive sector requires graduands to be up to date with skills and technology to handle various equipment.

The Higher Education Minister was speaking during the Cavendish University of Zambia’s 12th Graduation Ceremony in Lusaka today.

Dr. Mushimba said to reduce over-dependency on imports and have a vibrant manufacturing sector, the labor force must be equipped with knowledge that will produce eagerness to apply new technologies.

And the Cavendish University of Zambia Chancellor and fourth President Rupiah Banda said the onus for the country to realize its developmental goals in the long term is on the younger generation of professionals that will put their training to good use.

And Cavendish University of Zambia Vice Chancellor Kalombo Mwansa said graduands must use their acquired knowledge in various fields to engage in activities that will spur economic development.

