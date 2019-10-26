By Hon. Dr Jonas Chanda
During the debate in Parliament on the budget allocations to the Electoral Commission of Zambia, I reminded the main opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to stop the POLITICS of WHINING and COMPLAINTS and learn to be a responsible opposition party that can DIALOGUE with the government on key national issues and alternative solutions.
Instead of UPND always attacking ECZ and complaining about the ELECTORAL PROCESS, BYE ELECTIONS, ELECTORAL VIOLENCE, short duration of ELECTORAL PETITIONS in court, and lack of DELIMITATION of constituencies, they should realize that solutions to these challenges lie in the same processes and bills they are castigating and boycotting.
Rather than coming to DIALOGUE with government and other stakeholders to address the challenges they raise, UPND has chosen to politic and hypocritically castigated and boycotted the NATIONAL DIALOGUE process, ELECTORAL REFORMS AMENDMENT BILL (2019), PUBLIC ORDER BILL (2019), and submissions to the CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL (2019).
ECZ, despite facing challenges, has conducted elections for the past five (5) years which even saw two (2) peaceful power transitions from a sitting government to an opposition party – in 1991 when the opposition MMD defeated the ruling UNIP, and in 2011 when the then opposition PF defeated the ruling MMD. This is a very rare occurrence anywhere in Africa and hence the reason Zambia is internationally recognized as a beacon of democracy and peace.
I also called on UPND and other opposition parties to stop making CHEAP POLITICAL CAPITAL out of the fight against CORRUPTION and instead collaborate with investigative agencies like ACC, DEC and Zambia Police by providing whatever EVIDENCE they claim to have to. The case in point is that of the infamous 48 houses (now 51) where UPND had alleged it was PF corruption when in fact the key suspect is a senior civil servant at Ministry of Finance with links to UPND who is also a nephew to a former Minister of Finance and now a UPND Member of Parliament and Opposition Whip.
My message to the Zambian Youths who constitute the majority of the population is NOT to allow politicians to use them as TOOLS of VIOLENCE because NO POLITICIAN IS WORTH DYING FOR, NO POLITICIAN IS WORTH SHEDDING BLOOD FOR.
Who supervises this civil servant who’s said to be related to the former minister of Finance? Is the civil servant a free agent in the ministry of Finance? Did this civil servant do similar things whn his uncle was heading the ministry at political level? Something isn’t quite clear.
Dishonourable Jonas Chanda, clearly you do not understand the fragility of the democratic process and the need for any opposition faction anywhere in the world to stay vigilant. I even wonder how TF you got into parliament, but I guess this is Zambia, the real Africa.
With regards the electoral process understand this one thing. For as long as the head of the Electoral Commission of Zambia is appointed by the office of the president, the ECZ is not and can not be independent. The appointee will always be biased towards the appointing individual. We need to change the system, not individuals. No matter how many well meaning individuals you appoint to head ECZ, they are only human and slaves to their stomachs. Let us have a system that places meritorious people in sensitive positions…
Excellent piece. UPNDEAD is inertia DNAed by H². They are opposition party meaning oppose all truth and facts.
Oppose the that the sun rises from the East and sets in the West.
They have to obey H². If he yells ‘Walk out‘, they all walk out. ‘Forge documents‘, they all forge documents. ‘Impeach on flimsy grounds‘ damn they all puppetry do like wise.
They are do nothings whining CRY BABIES, that is all they are and if you patriots think you can reason with the deads, you are wrong. They are just time killerz and wasterz. Don’t mind them though, do what you can to deliver under the limited time – 5 year tenure.
This is good advice to all political parties and to UPND. The POLITICS of WHINING and COMPLAINTS were not there when Mazoka was President of UPND they came with Hakainde Hichilema in 2006. The UPND is now run like a chiefdom by Sammy Chitombwa (HH). According to Sammy Chitombwa, Zambia must be at a stand still until he becomes president.
The letter that he wrote to the Chinese asking them not to assist Zambia until he became president of Zambia is testimony of how cruel that human being is. The joy that he has about load shedding in Zambia is another testimony of a devil in our midst.
As we approach election time politicians will try to use the youth. Let me repeat the words of Hon. Chanda to the youths of Zambia regardless of their tribes and I quote “My message to the Zambian…
… Youths who constitute the majority of the population is NOT to allow politicians to use them as TOOLS of VIOLENCE because NO POLITICIAN IS WORTH DYING FOR, NO POLITICIAN IS WORTH SHEDDING BLOOD FOR.
Let Zambia be bigger than any individual
Let us fight for Zambia as a united people
Let love lead the way.
51 houses now linked to Upnd wow that’s really interesting. That’s why it’s very important to speak slow and quick to listen. Upnd may have good reasons to condemn certain things but they have a long way to learn how to govern. They’re quick to speak without knowing what they’re talking about, to them been in opposition is opposing everything without thinking. Upnd is a good party but with wrong leadership starting from hh to the least.
Just like Jack Mwimbu and Cornelius Mweetwa have land in Forest 27 but call PF and ECL corrupt daily….
How can we dialogue with f.o.o.ls and thieves like pf members ? The biggest one being lungu
And we are waiting for Higer hachumbu to make an fb post over the 51 houses!!