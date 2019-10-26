Zanaco and Green Eagles hope to make significant headway on Sunday in their respective 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup pregroup stage, first leg ties.

In Malabo, Zanaco make their debut trip to Equatorial Guinea to face Cano SA.

It will be Zanaco’s second successive away start in continental action this season following their 2-1 second round win over Bolton CY of Mauritius last month en route to a 5-1 aggregate victory.

“I think it will be explosive tomorrow, Cano is not a small team but we are ready for the challenge, Zanaco captain Ziyo Tembo said.

Zanaco are at full strength with striker Moussa Souleymanou set for his first continental outing after injury ruled him out of the last round.

Cano SA, who were demoted from the CAF Champions League, come into the game on three match winless run with one draw and two defeats after record eight- time African champions Al Ahly beat them 2-0 in Malabo and 4-0 in Egypt to see them relegated to the second tier competition.

The last leg is set for November 3 in Lusaka to decide who goes through to the group stage draws ahead of the league round of matches in the CAF Confederation Cup that kick off in December.

Meanwhile in Lusaka, Green Eagles, who were relegated from the CAF Champions League, host Hassania Agadir of Morocco in their first leg match at National Heroes Stadium.

“It is like any other game in qualification, we need to play 180 minutes and we both dont know too much about each other,” Hassania coach Miguel Gamondi said.

“But we have come here with a huge expecations to have a good game.

“I watched the Eagles game against Orlando Pirates but I cannot predicat anything but we will see how the game will go.”

