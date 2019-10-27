First Lady, Esther Lungu is on Sunday expected to arrive in Accra, Ghana to attend the sixth edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary Conference.

Mrs. Lungu will be among 20 other African First Ladies, Ministers of Health and various stakeholders.

Ms. Chilembe said Mrs. Lungu has been instrumental in fighting stigma on infertility, helping and empowering vulnerable women and Girls both in rural and urban areas of Zambia.

She said Mrs. Lungu who will attend the two day conference will be of great inspiration to the Conference organizers as she has done a lot of work under the Esther Lungu foundation.

Mrs. Lungu is expected to be received by a Zambian Delegation, First Lady of Ghana, Rabecca Akufo-Addo who is host of the First Ladies, and Merck Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rasha Kelej.

During the Inauguration session on Tuesday, 29th of October, a High–Level Ministerial Panel will be conducted where the Ministers of Health, Information, Gender, Education and Science will share solutions and activities to help in Building Healthcare Capacity.

Merck Foundation will also mark its 2nd Anniversary, while winners of ‘Merck More Than a Mother’ Media Recognition, Fashion and Film Awards of Ghana will be announced.

This is contained in a statement released to the media by Acting Zambia’s High Commission to Ghana Phyllis Chilembe.

