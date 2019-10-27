Today’s Scripture

“For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.”

(2 Corinthians 1:20, NKJV)

Yes and Amen

Have you thought about the fact that God has already said “yes” to His promises in your life? You don’t have to beg God to be good to you. You don’t have to plead with Him to help you. God wants to help you. He wants to pour out His abundant blessing on your life. The Scripture says His promises are “yes and amen.” “Amen” means “so be it.”

In other words, it’s a done deal. All you have to do is make sure you are living up to your end of the bargain. God’s love is unconditional, but we have to obey His commands in order to see His promises come to pass.

For example, Malachi 3:10 says that we have to bring our tithe to Him in order to see the windows of heaven open. It says in Deuteronomy 5 that we are to honor our parents in order to live a long life. The good news is that when we surrender our hearts to Him, He empowers us to fulfill every one of His commands. He equips us for every good work because He wants to see us live a blessed life. That’s why His promises are “yes and amen”!

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You for Your goodness and faithfulness in my life. I believe that You have a good plan to pour out Your blessing and favor on me. Give me strength to obey Your commands and honor You all the days of my life in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

