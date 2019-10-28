At least US$5 billion is available for the construction of an oil pipeline to connect Angola and Zambia, aiming to make operational the Lobito corridor.,
This information was advanced last Thursday, in Luanda, by the Zambian Ambassador to Angola, Lawrence Chalungumana, who was talking at the celebration ceremony of the 55th anniversary of Zambia’s independence, which was marked on 24 October, highlighting that the works shall start from the refinery of Lobito (Angola’s western end) to Zambia.
According to Mr Chalungumana, this project created by the Angolan and Zambian governments will have five years duration and will be handled by the Zambian company Baseli Balisel Resources (BBLR) with the Angolan company Sonangol.
“The conclusion of these works will facilitate the construction of roads and railways to connect neighbouring countries,” he said.
Mr. Chalungumana also reiterated that besides the project, Unitel is launching in Zambia mobile telecommunications project of over 350 million dollars.
According to the Ambassador, the bilateral relations between Angola and Zambia continue to grow, referring that the Permanent Joint Committee on Defence and Security of both countries met in 2018 and its 32nd session is scheduled for November this year.
He said many high-level meetings involving both government and private sector entrepreneurs have been held with focus on agriculture, oil, finance and economy, trade and Provincial Administration.
He also highlighted that Zambia keeps on playing a decisive role in International Organizations, mentioning that last August it became the host of the Southern Africa Sub-Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals, in addition to the international organizations already working in Zambia.
Angola and Zambia share a border of about 1,300 kilometres.
If this project comes to fruition, both countries will benefit greatly. Long over due. KK started it but the guerrilla war in Angola derailed the project. Let’s pray that this does not become just another good story…
The Americans are on the sidelines lurking. To me they are the biggest terrorist state. Hichilema is in thick with them, that is always a recipe for disaster. Look at the DRC, Angola itself, Libya, Liberia, Somalia. That Country carries some sort of plague that destroys any country it touches. Even Zambia has been a victim of their terrorism. Now someone has just opened the door like that snitch who gave away the secret of Helm’s Deep in Lord of the Rings (JRR Tolkein).
This to me is good news
Wishful Thinking!!!
Where there is a will, there is a way.
Big project for cheaper fuel.
These are the projects that make sense in Africa. Not foreign mining giants bulldozing all their way into our national parks out of unquenchable greed and lust for our mineral wealth.
Wonderful news!
where is the money coming from to fund this? Chinese ??? Zambian does not have 5 billion cash
Wonderful news. Now please feed the starving first in rural drought stricken Zambia before bloviating about a $5 billion project for which the minister has no clue as to how the fantasy shall be paid for. Government should be responsible to feed its poor not the U.N. Shall fuel prices go down with this dream?