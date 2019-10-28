Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Harry Kalaba says the decision to grant Zambezi Resources a licence to mine copper in Lower Zambezi was made by cabinet.
Mr. Kalaba said he cannot be personally blamed for the decision as it was not a personal decision.
He was speaking on Monday morning on Hot FM Breakfast Show via phone.
He however confirmed that he wrote to cabinet recommending the granting of the mine licence and disregarding the order by ZEMA not to proceed.
Mr Kalaba said the decision to go ahead and mine in the park was supported by the entire cabinet chaired by late President Michael Sata.
He said this is why then Chief Government Spokesman Mwansa Kapeya was tasked with communication the cabinet decision over the matter and not him as Lands Minister.
“Up until now, I have never publicly commented on this issue because I was asked by cabinet to allow the Chief Government Spokesman by then Hon. Kapeya to communicate cabinet decision on the matter,” Mr Kalaba said.
Mr. Kalaba further said, cabinet was involved in this whole process and he did not overrule ZEMA decision on Lower Zambezi alone therefore, PF shouldn’t hide behind the finger.
“Of course I overruled ZEMA’s decision but I was not alone, the entire cabinet including the President had the final say”, he concluded.
What useless leaders we have in Zambia.Selling the country to foreigners at the expense of Zambians and future generations of Zambians.The environmental damage to the lower Zambezi will be irreversible. This decision was not done on behalf of Zambians but probably to line the pockets of government officials.This should be investigated by an independent tribunal .Democracy isn’t working very well in Africa!! How can it when the majority of the population is ignorant on the implications of decisions made on their behalf. Government needs to make serious decisions clear to ordinary people in a language they understand not those complicated colonial terminologies. I’m so disgusted with ALL of late Satas cabinet.
Do not bring Sata into this mess. He was on his death bed by the time these decisions were being made.
The PF is just full of black magic, and they never take responsibility for anything.
I would not recommend voting for anyone into high office that has every been affiliated with these thieves aka PF.
So Kalaba, I am no longer a fan of yours.
I actually lost confidence in you when you declared that you support that fake thieving prophet, Bushiri.
This is just the nail in your casket.
And useless Makebi Zulu wants to blame HH for the sale/mining of Lower Zambezi. These guys take use for f00ls.
PF and Sata to be specific are the cause of this mess, this is the result of chipante-pante policies….own up and cancel that license. ZEMA told you not to do it but you did not listen.
I wonder how Sata chaired that Cabinet meeting because he was so sick that his uncle Chikwanda called him an absentee landlord. The truth will come out when Hichilema’s Freemason friends sue for compensation. $14M is a lot of money. History repeats itself. When LPM was sick that’s when a lot of money disappeared at MoH
You simply can not trust anyone that has mansions in Swaziland, or bank accounts in Panama.
Zambians wake up fast, we are on our own.
Stick together now, and we might just have a chance to save Zambia.