Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Harry Kalaba says the decision to grant Zambezi Resources a licence to mine copper in Lower Zambezi was made by cabinet.

Mr. Kalaba said he cannot be personally blamed for the decision as it was not a personal decision.

He was speaking on Monday morning on Hot FM Breakfast Show via phone.

He however confirmed that he wrote to cabinet recommending the granting of the mine licence and disregarding the order by ZEMA not to proceed.

Mr Kalaba said the decision to go ahead and mine in the park was supported by the entire cabinet chaired by late President Michael Sata.

He said this is why then Chief Government Spokesman Mwansa Kapeya was tasked with communication the cabinet decision over the matter and not him as Lands Minister.

“Up until now, I have never publicly commented on this issue because I was asked by cabinet to allow the Chief Government Spokesman by then Hon. Kapeya to communicate cabinet decision on the matter,” Mr Kalaba said.

Mr. Kalaba further said, cabinet was involved in this whole process and he did not overrule ZEMA decision on Lower Zambezi alone therefore, PF shouldn’t hide behind the finger.

“Of course I overruled ZEMA’s decision but I was not alone, the entire cabinet including the President had the final say”, he concluded.

