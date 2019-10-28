The Patriotic Front Central Committee has directed that the noble way to honor the legacy of the Patriarch and PF founding President Michael Sata who died in 2014, on 28th October is for all leaders and members to promote unity of purpose by embracing discipline, reconciliation, forgiveness and promoting public service above self.

The directive was made during a Caucus Meeting held at State House with Patriotic Front Members of Parliament.

The meeting heard how on several occasions President Sata forgave and reconciled with individuals that had differed with him, including some who had previously physically attacked him.

The Central Committee received a report from the Local Government Committee on operationalisation of Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018 which empowers Local Government in appointing markets and bus stations boards to run markets and bus stations.

After receiving the report, the Central Committee assured that it had noted concerns raised by marketeers and transport operators during their consultative meetings with the Ministry of Local Government.

The Central Committee further noted that the process which began in 2017 to look at the effective running of Markets and Bus Stations must be concluded.

It in this regard directed a taskforce comprising of the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Local Government to present recommendations in the next 14 days aimed ensuring high standards of public health, orderly and lawful management of markets and bus stations.

In a statement issued by Party Secretary General Davies Mwila, the Central Committee commended Minister of Local Government Charles Banda for his Ministry’s continued efforts to improve service delivery at local level.

[Read 109 times, 109 reads today]