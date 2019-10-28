President Edgar Lungu is this week expected in Eastern province to Commission the Great East Road.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said the Great East Road is one of the Legacy Projects by the PF Government and the President is expected to drive on the road from Luangwa to Mwami Boarder.

Mr Zulu said the provincial administration wants the President to have a feel of the road which has no potholes by driving on it.

He boasted that business for people selling suspension parts for vehicles are complaining that there is no business in Eastern province because the roads have improved in the province.

And Mr Zulu said there has been increased investment in Eastern Province since Chipata was declared a City.

He said the declaration has attracted incentives which have seen the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission build an industrial Yard which will create employment for the people.

Mr Zulu speaking at the PF Media Interactive Forum said the construction of the One stop Boarder Post and a Dry Port is also underway and will increase trade between Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique.

He said an investor has also committed to set up a 300 megawatts thermal power plant that will stabilise power supply in the province among other developments.

[Read 576 times, 576 reads today]