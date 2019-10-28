Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba says African champions Algeria are beatable despite being a strong team.

Zambia will face Algeria on November 11 in their opening 2021 Africa Cup qualifying campaign away in North Africa.

‘Let me first congratulate the Algerian football team because they have achieved a great thing for their country. They are currently Africa champions and they are in good form. They are well motivated and they want to put in 100 percent whenever they are playing for their country,’ Kalaba said.

‘As for us Zambia, we have the capacity and we have the quality. If we are determined, focused and prepare nicely we can overcome the Algerian team.

The 2012 Africa Cup winning star is predicting a tough encounter against the Desert Foxes.

‘But it won’t be easy because every time you are playing Arabs you need to be more than 100 percent motivated and determined. I know in Arab countries it is not easy to play under the huge capacity and the influence of their supporters,’ Kalaba said.

‘So with a good mentality, discipline and focus I think we can beat them. There is nothing impossible in football; everything is possible if we put in 100 percent and good preparations and take the game seriously, we can get good results from Algeria,’ he said.

Zambia will also battle Zimbabwe and Botswana in Group H of the 2021 AFCON qualifying campaign.

