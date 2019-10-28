Zanaco enhanced their CAF Confederation Cup group stage hopes while Green Eagles face an uphill battle to stay in contention for league stage qualification following contrasting fortunes in Sunday’s respective first leg dates.

In Equatorial Guinea, Zanaco beat Cano SA 3-1 away in Malabo.

Defender and Captain Ziyo Tembo put Zanaco ahead in the 38th minute while Guily Manziba scored a brace in the 46th and 79th minutes.

Fidel scored Cano’s consolation goal in the 74tf minute.

Zanaco will host Cano on November 3 needing only a draw at home in Lusaka to advance to this Decembers’ group stage.

Eagles on the other hand threw away a one –nil lead at home to draw 1-1 with HUSA Agadir of Morocco at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Spencer Sautu put Eagles ahead in the 31st minute but Yassine Rami equalized in the 85th minute to give the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinalists a vital away goal heading into this Sunday’s final leg decider in Agadir.

