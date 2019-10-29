After the breakout success of Chanda Mbao’s last single, Money Gang, which hit number 1 positions both in South Africa and Zambia, Chanda Mbao has come back with a local banger entitled, Too Much. The song has started to make waves online with youngsters sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song as well as very popular covers uploaded by the likes of K Star the comedian. At the time of this writing the song occupies the number 1 spot on both Radio Phoenix’s famed Local Rhythms Countdown as well as Hot FM’s immensely popular Hot 10 at 10 countdown where it has been number 1 for almost three weeks.

With incredible production by Chanda’s frequent producer, Chase Iyan, and a sizzling quadri-lingual verse from Zambian heavyweight rapper Slap Dee, ‘Too Much’ has taken the Hip-Hop scene by storm. (FYI—we did our own tally and the song actually has five languages in total in the rap verses of the artists.) Multilingualism aside, the catchy creativity of the phrase ‘too much maningi’ has undoubtedly helped propel the song to mainstream popularity.

Chanda Mbao says that a music video for the single is due to come very soon and we are certainly looking forward to that! For now, we will keep listening to the Hip-Hop banger!

Listen to the song for free here: http://bit.ly/TooMuchAudiomack

Support the paid download on Zambian platform Mvesesani, here: http://bit.ly/TooMuchMvesesani

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]