FDD Chairperson for Labour Yotam Mtayachalo paid a visit to Chama North Constituencies and found that people are facing acute food shortages.

According to Mr Mtayachalo, people in Mwalala ward in Chama North Constituency to be specific Katangalika village to assess the hunger situation, unless the government acts expeditiously and come to their aid, people may die of starvation because the majority are depending on mangos for survival.

Mr Mtayachalo said the hunger situation may get worse in the coming few months if nothing is done urgently to address the situation in light of the rain season which is just around the corner as many areas are inaccessible during this period of the year.

Further, Mr Mtayachalo said the people complained bitterly against Department of National Parks and wildlife officers who they accuse of bursting into their homes usually at or before dawn in search for game meat and illegal guns and wantonly arresting them without allowing them to dress properly.

He said in the process they are beaten on mere suspicions and it is also alleged that some overzealous Officers are accused of planting evidence at the homes of some suspects.

Mr Mtayachalo said this conduct which is becoming widespread can no longer be tolerated and it calls for an immediate inquiry by the government so that once it is proven to be true, culprits must be brought to book because it is not only unacceptable and unprofessional but also a gross violation of human rights.

He said this has led to many people in Chama District being remanded and languishing in prison in Lundazi district for so many months or years without appearing in court on time in accordance with the law after being denied bond. Contributing to this is the fact that Chama district has no resident magistrate.

Mr Mtayachalo said he has brought these issues to the attention of Chama District Commissioner Leonard Ngoma who is working tirelessly and he has promised to address these issues.

He has further appealed to the government to consider increasing food allocation countrywide to hunger stricken population because the 12.5kg bag of mealie meal given to affected families is not enough to sustain them going by the African family step up.

