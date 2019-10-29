Four Secondary schools under construction in Mpika and Kanchibiya Districts of Muchinga Province whose works had stalled for over five years are set for partial commissioning in the second week of November this year.

The four-day schools, Kampamba, Kopa, Chewe Chifwamba and John Mubanga received a total of K7.9 million that has seen four targets being worked on successfully at the respective schools.

Speaking in an interview with the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) shortly after an inspection tour of Kampamba Day Secondary School in Mpika, Muchinga Province Minister Malozo Sichone said he is happy that the community mode approach of constructing schools is proving to be effective.

Mr Sichone said he is happy to note that great progress has been made at all the four schools under construction in Senior Chief Kopa, Chief Luchembe, Chief Chikwanda and Chief Mpepo.

Mr Sichone also paid glowing tribute to Allan Kaoma, Director at the Ministry of Education in Lusaka for being a pioneer of community mode approach of constructing schools at the time he served as Head Teacher at Malambwa Secondary School in Mpika where he successfully completed 2 by 4 class blocks within six months.

The provincial minister said the successful execution of four targets in less than six months has proved that the community mode approach of implementing projects, is the best way to go.

He has since thanked President Edgar Lungu for ensuring that money was released for the four projects whose works had stalled for over five years.

And Provincial Education Officer (PEO), Ruth Zulu, said great progress has been made in all the four critical targets that were being implemented at the four projects.

Mrs Zulu said a water tank with 83,000 cubic liters of water has also been erected at each of the four schools under construction.

She mentioned the four targets as five staff houses, two ablution blocks, two classroom blocks and water reticulation system.

Mrs Zulu said once the four schools open in November this year as planned they will decongest nearby schools where pupils have been squatting.

The PEO has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards the provision of quality education through improved infrastructure and other learning and teaching tools.

