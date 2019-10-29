In the gospel of Mathew our Lord Jesus Christ tells his disciples who later became the founding apostles of the Church: _“You are the Salt of the Earth.”_

Salt has many properties.

Among them is healing; preserving; and providing taste.

In the aftermath of the memorial service of the founding father of the Patriotic Front and 5th President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Michael Chilufya Sata, we commend the Church for championing healing; advocating the preservation of dignity and encouraging the sweet flavour of brotherly love, to a body politic’s buffet that has increasingly become unsavoury and served on a soiled platter garnished with all manner of malice, fake news, hate speech and violence.

The jubilation by congregants was evidence that Zambians are yearning for politics of maturity. Politics of insults and demeaning language has been frowned upon by the Zambian people. Our citizens are fatigued with politics of insults and character assassination. Fifty five years after independence, such distasteful politics has no place in our country- and it must come to an end.

It takes a lot for the President to humble himself in the manner he did. His humility should not be taken for granted.

We thank President Lungu for showing the way and demonstrating such mature and peaceful politics, that even under extreme provocation and disrespectful taunting, he has refused to respond to insults with other insults. He has exercised commendable self –restraint and demonstrated how meekness is not weakness; but rather power under control.

The Head of State has shown that he is President not just for Patriotic Front, but for all Zambians regardless of ethnicity, political affiliation or religious inclination. His all-inclusive approach is testimony to his decisiveness in leaving no one behind in the development agenda.

At 55, Zambian politics have come of age. We are at a stage where the Head of State should be able to meet and dine with any Opposition leader to discuss matters of national development irrespective of any sharp political differences.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has effectively demonstrated that as the nation’s foremost Leader, he is ready to, meet, reconcile and work with any political leader for the good of the nation. Such is his practical commitment to mature politics that seeks the common good for the common man.

It must be emphasised that it takes a lot for the President to humble himself in the manner he does.

We therefore urge all opposition political leaders and other stakeholders to take advantage of President Lungu’s goodwill. For the sake of all our children and posterity, we must put politics of insults and character assassination in the past where they actually belong.

On our part as the Party in Government, we will endeavour to cherish the Church’s guidance and emulate the President’s politics of civility, even as the Church continues to fulfil its prophetic role in bringing sanity to the body politic and healing in the nation.

PF continues to call for substantive politics, issue-based politics.

We shall do our part.

#Tutemwane.

By Hon Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General

Party Head Secretariat

Lusaka

