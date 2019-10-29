Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Dora Siliya says Government will do everything possible to support the media in their efforts to create an informed society.

Ms. Siliya says Government remains resolute and committed to ensuring that the aspirations and needs of the people are effectively met.

She says this can only be realized with the support and commitment of the media.

Speaking when she donated a motor vehicle to the Livingstone Press Club in Livingstone this afternoon, Ms. Siliya said Government and the media are important partners serving the same people.

She said just as much as the media is concerned about the challenges facing the people across the country, such as load shedding, drought, hunger among others, the Government is equally concerned and is doing everything possible to address the situation.

“Government and the media are on the same side because we serve the same people,” she said.

Ms. Siliya who is also Chief Government Spokesperson said it is possible to deal with the problems the nation is going through if the media play their part effectively.

And Livingstone Press Club President Hildah Akekelwa thanked Government for the donation which she said will go a long way in easing transport challenges the club was facing.

Ms. Akekelwa said the gesture was an indication of the government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the media not only in Livingstone but the country as a whole.

The donation of a Toyota Passo was made possible by the Zambia Revenue Authority.

