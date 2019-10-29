PRESS STATEMENT FROM ZOONA:

The world of financial services has moved away from money transfers to a focus on mobile money and other products entering the market. So at Zoona, we have listened to this change and have been busy shifting our strategy into helping businesses have better access and reach. We have recently closed investment backing this new shift in strategy and are now executing on our new plans.

Our Zoona agent network and the entrepreneurs operating them remains critical and we are currently streamlining it to a smaller, stronger network of agents who are reliable,liquid & well trained. Our strategy is, quality not quantity. We are focused on making more partner products available at a Zoona booth; we’re in partnership with Mukuru to provide international money transfers and for Atlas Mara, Tenga & MTN we are providing deposits & withdrawals (with further partner wallets in the pipeline) . We are dedicated to increasing partner product access nationwide via our agent network.

We are also delighted to announce the launch of our new financial technology (Fintech) spinoff Tilt which is also focused on serving business customers. Under Tilt we have developed a new bulk payment platform, where customers, employees or beneficiaries can access cash at any Zoona, Kazang or Afrivance agents nationwide. Our Tilt partnerships have resulted in $37 million in value being transacted over the platform

between July and September in Zambia. As we continue to engage with mobile network operators and banks to facilitate payments onto wallets and accounts, our business customers will have a full suite of cash and digital payment offerings available to them.

Please visit www.tiltafrica.com for more information.

As we shift Zoona and introduce Tilt to collectively serve business customers, we are looking forward to connecting with many more partners to help solve customer problems within the market. We believe interoperability, and increased cash and digital payment options is the future, and together we can change the way Africa transacts.

Issued By:

Brad Magrath, CEO of Zoona Group.

