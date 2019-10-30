Coach Beston Chambeshi says his defence was improving ahead of next month’s 2019 U23 Africa Cup in Egypt.

Zambia conceded four goals in the two legged final qualifying round against Congo.

Chambeshi said the back-line has shown improvement in training.

‘They defenders have done well in friendly matches. There is much improvement from the time we started our preparations,’ he said.

‘I am happy with the way my coaches are working on the defence,’ Chambeshi said.

Zambia scored seven goals and allowed four in four matches played during the qualifiers.

‘You know we are going for a tournament where we have to make sure maybe we keep a clean sheet because so far our strikers are scoring,’ Chambeshi said.

Zambia plays the opening Group B match against South Africa on November 9.

Cote d’Ivoire and defending champions Nigeria complete Group A.

