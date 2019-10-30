Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says he will engage his counterpart at the Ministry of Mines Richard Musukwa over the impasse surrounding the Lower Zambezi mining license.

Mr Chitotela said he will also be engaging his colleagues at the Ministries responsible for Water Affairs and Environment as well as Ministry of Justice over the issue.

He said although the Zambia Wildlife Act under section 16 permits any person to exercise with a license, their rights under certain terms and conditions as prescribed by the Minister, this has to be done in consultation with all major stakeholders.

Mr Chitotela said an amicable solution must obviously be found which must look at the effects this will have on tourism in the Lower Zambezi valley and the interests of the local people and the nation at large.

He was speaking during a preliminary engagement meeting with the stakeholders opposed to the decision by Lusaka High Court to throw out a petition by concerned citizens.

Mr Chitotela said the Zambia Wildlife Act No 14 of 2015 gives specific instructions to the Minister of Tourism to make sure that before mining activities take place in a national park, the Minister has to give certain operational conditions to be met by the mining operator.

He appealed to the appellant to take judicial notice and appeal to the court considering that there are various interest groups of the matter.

Mr Chitotela said the court might reconsider its decision and considering that the State has every confidence in the judicial system hence there is no need to ridicule the court.

And Zambia Community Based Natural Resources Management (CBNRM) Forum National Coordinator Noah Chongo said the Civil Society respects the Rule of Law and cherishes the dialogue has had with Government.

Mr. Chongo said his organization is requesting the Minister to hear the public outcry based on real issues and the challenges that will be caused by the Mining projected if undertaken.

He said Minister has powers vested in him to talk to other Minister and push for the revocation of the Mining license so that National parks can accrue it’s maxing benefits.

The Conservationist said other stakeholders like chiefs and communities have cried out and need to be head if need the Minister should escalate to matter to the Republican President.

And a representative of IMPI, a Non-Government Organization working with communities in the Lower Zambezi, Stephen Mulembeta said villagers in the area are likely to experience the worst cases of Human-Animal Conflicts due to the animals that will be pushed the mining activities.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]