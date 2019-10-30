Zesco Limited has announced that the outage period for the generator which was taken out at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Station 12 days ago has been extended until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances encountered during repair works.
Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said this therefore means that the current load shedding hours of 15 hours daily will remain effective until the repair works are completed.
Mrs Zulu said during the period of the shutdown, generation at Maamba Collieries limited which produces 300 megawatts will remain at 50% of the dispatchable capacity.
She said the daily 15 hours load shedding has been effected in order to protect the generation installations.
Mrs Zulu said Zesco deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to their customers.
My plans for revegetation of the Zambezi River Basin catchment area is the panacea for solving this problem. Will someone in authority please accept my offer.
Instead of buying expensive jets and traveling around with huge entourage and first lady traveling all over the world with a bedroom attendant bringing in junk fire trucks wasting US$4.5 million…..with all this money being wasted every day why cant we find a permanent solution to deal with energy….
So what is the role of a bedroom attendant to Esther Lungu…..wasting tax payers money or doing Lungu’s bedroom duties
Stop lying ZESCO is owing Maamba huge sums of money hence the reason the have failed to maintain the generators leading to reduced capacity …so regardless it boils down to ZESCOs ineptness …same ZESCO that is owing ESKOM and the Mozambique utility …useless management…. I do understand that even previous governments are to blame for poor investments in energy but the PF have taken the Mis-Management of ZESCO to a whole new low !
Even bush men in bostwana have got electricity. Zambians need to suffer more so then can learn. Please Mr lungu say anything about economy please please. Economy Mr lungu say anything about economy please please.
Is Mamba your company you mappets? The owners have confirmed that you are not paying them in full that is reason they are rationing the power they are giving to you. Why do we have such incompetent people heading such a critical
institution? Just accept that you have failed, nonsense.
Ba Bandit PF, thanks for letting me know. How much is fuel today? How much is 25kg mealie meal? Mr lungu never gave power to the speaker. Corruption everywere in government.
Increase it to 24 hrs load shedding ..Zambians don’t mind.They won’t say anything and they will accept whatever lame excuse is provided to them by government.
How come this never happened mwa Welensky??
Ba lungu please please say anything about economy please!!! Economy Mr lungu say anything about economy please please. Even bush men in bostwana have got electricity ,
Zesco 15hrs is not enough, make it 48hrs every day. Zambians need to suffer more so then can learn. Mr lungu said NO vision, still voted for him. How much is fuel today? How much is 25kg meali meal today? Ba lungu never gave power to the speaker. All government institutions are corrupt and lack of leadership.
Make it forever,make it a black out the whole country, so that Zambian have a good excuse to vote for a lame party PFoools, with weak and dull leadership
If all goes well, soon nature will get rid of ZESCO for us the n we will have to start all over again (Northern Rhodesia 1864). No power supply, no buying of units. No buying of units, no money in ZESCO’s coffers. No money in ZESCO’s coffers, no maintenance of generators. No maintenance of generators, no power supply. No power supply, no buying on units. The circle goes on and on. This company is where ZAMPOST currently is on its way to where UBZ, ZamCab, Contract Haulage etc are.