Zesco Limited has announced that the outage period for the generator which was taken out at Maamba Collieries Limited Power Station 12 days ago has been extended until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances encountered during repair works.

Zesco Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu said this therefore means that the current load shedding hours of 15 hours daily will remain effective until the repair works are completed.

Mrs Zulu said during the period of the shutdown, generation at Maamba Collieries limited which produces 300 megawatts will remain at 50% of the dispatchable capacity.

She said the daily 15 hours load shedding has been effected in order to protect the generation installations.

Mrs Zulu said Zesco deeply regrets the inconvenience this will cause to their customers.

