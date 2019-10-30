President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the high cost of housing units which he says are beyond the reach of many Zambians.

President Lungu says there is need to provide low cost housing units to civil servants and the vulnerable.

He says the housing initiatives which have resulted in houses being built for military personnel and the police should equally be extended to civil servants.

And President Lungu says building of chiefs’ palaces should be a shared responsibility between Government and the subjects.

He has since directed Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister Lawrence Sichalwe to engage traditional leaders on the matter.

The Head of State was speaking during the 2019 Cluster Quarterly progress reporting on reducing development inequalities at state house in Lusaka today.

President Lungu said reducing development inequalities is key in ensuring that all citizens have equal opportunities regardless of where they are located.

He said the PF government remains resolute to take development to all corners of the country and give citizens equal opportunities and access to services for improved socio-economic welfare.

And Local Government Minister Charles Banda, who is chairperson of the Cluster, said the meeting looked at issues such as women in rural areas benefiting from the country’s developmental agenda and taking infrastructure development to remote parts of the co

ntry.

Dr. Banda said Government wants to ensure that development is not concentrated in urban areas but also in rural areas where the major population is located.

