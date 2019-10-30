By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

From the onset, I want to go on the record and say, that while I am a member of the United Party for National Development (UPND), my loyalty is, has been, and always shall be to my country and it’s people. This is why I have picked a side, that not only stands to form the next government, but also as far as possible, embody my own personal values – people first, and an expanded civic and democratic space for enhanced accountability.

The things I say of the PF today, I would absolutely say if it were the UPND and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema decimating close to 60 years of our statehood with impunity.

Zambians ought to be reminded, that the now failed regime of the Patriotic Front (PF) under the tragic leadership of PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu, has now resorted to cheap propaganda tactics of peddling lies against their opponents; particularly the leader of the main opposition UPND Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

The latest laughable attempt by a low calibre PF lawyer Makebi Zulu, to try and draw a link between Mr. HH, Afnat, a $14m open market transaction amount and the damage they themselves – PF, have allowed to take place in the Lower ZAMBEZI National Park for self interested reasons.

Zambians may wish to know, that a company called Zambezi Resources LTD, originally listed on the Australian Stock Exchange used to own both Afnat Resources LTD and Mwembeshi Resources LTD, with both subsidiaries registered on the island of Bermuda.

As far back as 2003, Zambezi Resources LTD, through it’s Mwembeshi Resources LTD subsidiary had been exploring for Copper at Kangaluwi in the LZNP, with over $12m spent on both geophysical and geochemical reconnaissance activities in that area. HH has never been anywhere near Mwembeshi Resources LTD or their activities anywhere in the world.

In 2006, for Six (6) months between March and August, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, as part of his normal professional work in the private sector, was appointed as one of Two (2) company directors as the law provides, both here and in Bermuda, entirely for purposes of providing professional services work to Afnat Resources LTD, primarily around the process of raising capital.

Once his job was done, he left his appointed position as director as a matter of standard professional services practice.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was never and has never been an active shareholder of Afnat Resources LTD, or indeed any other subsidiary in respect of Zambezi Resources LTD.

In 2010, Zambezi Resources LTD decided to sell Afnat to Axmin of Canada for a total open market fee of $14m. Naturally, this money went to the shareholders of Zambezi Resources LTD.

I have included a list of shareholders in respect ZRL (as best I believe) for Zambians to see where the $14m went:

https://www.change.org/p/president-lungu-prohibit-mining-in-the-lower-zambezi-national-park/u/2076500

Now, if Makebi Zulu was a decent lawyer, he and and the PF could have done their research and realized that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema had neither been a shareholder of Afnat or indeed that of it’s parent company ZRL, and that there was no way a guy who only served as Director for 6 months, 4 years before the sale of the company, could have pocketed $14m of proceeds arising from the sale of a company he never owned or had a shareholding stake in.

Makebi Zulu is a poorly trained lawyer and a very bad liar.

But these are the people PRESIDENT Lungu has surrounded himself with – incompetent men and women of thin intellectual prowess. Little wonder the country is failing.

But of primary interest now, is that in 2017, ZRL changed it’s name to Trek Metals, presumably under new owners, and quickly sold another one of its subsidiary – Mwembeshi Resources LTD, and the license it held in respect of the KCP. The buyer is now known to be a shell company in Dubai called Grand Resources LTD.

Curious enough, there exists a company in China with the same name, with so much secrecy around it. Our suspicions are that this company COULD jointly be owned by a large scale Chinese conglomerate, and the owners of Grandview International, the same company the PF and their business proxies created to defraud us in the $42m Fire Tender scam.

The other curious case is that the courts here in Zambia, have quickly ruled to reinstate the contraversial mining permit only after the sale of the KCP project to Grand Resources LTD has been concluded.

What is clear is that the PF government have yet again cashed in on what they think is the ignorance of our people and sought to divert attention to an innocent man – Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

The PF and their bunch of poorly trained spin doctors must know this: we are ahead of them. They will not play our people for fools under our watch.

As I end, let me say this: let the PF proceed to cancelling this scandalous KCP permit which is now in the hands of their friends. We know these are the people who fund a huge chunk of of their exuberant party activities and this is why they are dithering.

Zambians must join hands and refuse to be Hoodwinked into another 5 years of failed, corrupt leadership under the PF.

[Read 179 times, 179 reads today]