Struggling giants Nkana insist they are not intimidated in Wednesday’s date against unbeaten guests Red Arrows.

Second placed Arrows are in Kitwe to play fifth placed Nkana in a scheduled 2019/20 FAZ Super Division Week Nine fixture.

The record 12-time league champions head into the match barely five days after ending their four-match winless run when they beat Lusaka Dynamos 1-0 to also collect their first home victory since their Week One 2-0 win over Green Buffaloes on September 1.

Arrows on the other hand have made a very healthy start to their campaign under coach Chisi Mbewe with six wins and two draws.

Arrows’ unbeaten run is only eclipsed by leaders and defending champions Zesco United who have won all their opening seven games and have a match in hand.

“In football, anything can happen,” Nkana assistant coach Manfred Chabinga said, who is standing in for Beston Chambeshi who is away on 2019 U23 AFCON tournament duty.

“We can break their unbeaten record. They can come with that in mind that Nkana is not doing well. We can beat them, chances are there to beat them, and we have a good side, no doubt.”

Meanwhile, Zesco who lead Arrows on 21 and 20 points respectively, host Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Wednesday.

Third placed Napsa Stars , who have 14 points, are in Ndola too where they will be one of the team’s involved in an unprecedented three-match league bonanza at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Forest Rangers will kick-off the Levy marathon at 12h00 against ailing Power Dynamos, then Napsa and hosts Buildcon will kick-off their game at 14h00 before Zesco close the day against Dynamos at 16h00.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK NINE FIXTURES

30/10/2019

Nkana-Red Arrows

Forest Rangers-Power Dynamos

Buildcon-Napsa Stars

Zesco United-Lusaka Dynamos

Nkwazi-Mufulira Wanderers

Kabwe Warriors-Lumwana Radiants

KYSA-Green Buffaloes

27/11/2019

Zanaco-Nakambala Leopards

Green Eagles-Kansanshi Dynamos

