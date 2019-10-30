Home Entertainment Trippy Hippy unveil “Mwah baby” music video Entertainment Trippy Hippy unveil “Mwah baby” music video October 30, 2019 10 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Linkedin Email Viber Trippy Hippy released the video for their hit single “Mwah Baby“. The video was directed by Yung god and Taffy ‘The bad boy T’, For TRIPPY VISION. Edited by Yung god, color balanced by Enock Kauseni. [Read 25 times, 25 reads today]Related Posts:Hiphop group ,Trippy Hippy, and rapper, 32 Karat, collaborate on the song "Taxin'"Trippy Hippy collaborate with Cleo Ice Queen on their latest single “Soldier 2 : ROLL UP”Clique Viral unveil “Ku Kalale” music videoSlap dee and Bobby east unveil "For a long time" music videoPompi and Mag44 unveil music video for their surprise release"Do it" Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Yung Verbal releases club banger “Rotation” Chanda Mbao scores another number one record Macky 2 releases music video dedicated to his daughter 1 COMMENT Ba lungu how much is 25kg meal? Load shedding finished? Corruption everywere. Ba lungu never gave power to the speaker. Corruption everywere, Bandits everywhere… Zambians you need to suffer more so you learn a lesson… 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Ba lungu how much is 25kg meal? Load shedding finished? Corruption everywere. Ba lungu never gave power to the speaker. Corruption everywere, Bandits everywhere… Zambians you need to suffer more so you learn a lesson…