Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda says mining operations in the Lower Zambezi valley poses a huge threat on wildlife and the ecosystem.
Dr Kaunda noted that the Lower Zambezi valley has supported generations of Zambians hence the need to protect the area, against all forms of environmental hazards, which in turn affect the ecosystem.
The country’s founding father further feared for the people living around the Lower Zambezi valley, should the mining activities proceed.
ZANIS reports that Dr Kaunda shared his sentiments when a delegation from Grass Roots Trust paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Lusaka today.
And speaking earlier, Zambia’s renowned artist Humphrey Mwila commonly known as Cactus, thanked Dr Kaunda for adding his opinion on the Lower Zambezi mining debate.
He said there is need to join hands and stop the proposed mining venture, if the country is to score positives towards safeguarding our environment from various effects.
Mr Mwila explained that most of the animals in the park will migrate to neighbouring countries, in fear of the safety and well being, should the mining activities be allowed, thereby affecting the tourism sector negatively.
KK is almost always right.
Keep the old man out’a this podium before upndead ingrates shower insult on our founding father.
Whatever happened to those cabinet ministers where the issue of LZNP was discussed.
Kalaba was highly incompetent on the issue. He should have unequivocally resigned for the cause of protecting that Natural Resource. Kalaba’s account on this issue leaves much to be desired.
This great man of the soil cares for this country.
I hope Lungu is sober when he reads what this great man has said.
Not everything in life is about profits.
Why is it that where ever Chitotela goes, he raises dust? A lot of dust in fact.
Why is he obsessed with displacing our wildlife?
Even the wild dogs are gone.
Well done my friend Humphrey Mwila aka Cactus Agony, good positive vibes coming from you. We salute your cause and we appreciate our founding father KK
Every month there is a new scandal in PF, we are in sh1rt, these people have no morals no direction…they don’t stand for anything…
Lungu has chewed money from that proposed mine ……..why is he silent ???
Why is lungu silent ?????
Has he already recived kickbacks ???