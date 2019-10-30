Zambia’s First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda says mining operations in the Lower Zambezi valley poses a huge threat on wildlife and the ecosystem.

Dr Kaunda noted that the Lower Zambezi valley has supported generations of Zambians hence the need to protect the area, against all forms of environmental hazards, which in turn affect the ecosystem.

The country’s founding father further feared for the people living around the Lower Zambezi valley, should the mining activities proceed.

ZANIS reports that Dr Kaunda shared his sentiments when a delegation from Grass Roots Trust paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Lusaka today.

And speaking earlier, Zambia’s renowned artist Humphrey Mwila commonly known as Cactus, thanked Dr Kaunda for adding his opinion on the Lower Zambezi mining debate.

He said there is need to join hands and stop the proposed mining venture, if the country is to score positives towards safeguarding our environment from various effects.

Mr Mwila explained that most of the animals in the park will migrate to neighbouring countries, in fear of the safety and well being, should the mining activities be allowed, thereby affecting the tourism sector negatively.

