Barely 10 days after two suspects were arrested in connection with the supply and leaking of suspected examination question papers on social media, four more people have been arrested and detained for circulating suspected 2019 examination information on Whatsapp Groups at a fee.

Of those arrested is Allan Chola Musonda, aged 19 years a resident of House number N7 Chikola Loop Area in Chingola also a Grade 12 Pupil at Chingola Secondary School.

Musonda is a Group Administrator of two Whatsapp Groups namely, “You are Safe TC” and “Call Me Later Iam Busy”.

According to a statement issued by the Examinations Council of Zambia, it is alleged that Musonda has been sending examination related information to the public on the aforementioned Whatapp Groups.

Others arrested are Sundwa Nyambe, aged 25 years of Kanyama Mbasela, Lusaka also a Group Administrator of a Whatapp Group called “Distinction in Best 5pdf ” which was later changed to “Eagle Never Music”.

Nyambe works for Garda World International and also happens to be a Security Guard at Family Legacy School near Kanyama Clinic in Lusaka.

The other suspects arrested are Jonathan Tembo, 19 and Dokazia Luhanga, 23 both of Nyanje Village in Sinda District of Eastern Province.

The ECZ has warned all the perpetrators of examination malpractices that it is working tirelessly with law enforcement agencies to ensure that all those found wanting are brought to book.

