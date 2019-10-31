UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has warned Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu to stop spreading lies about him, or risk being ‘cleaned out’ – financially.
Mr. Hichilema was reacting to running accusations from Mr Zulu that he pocketed US$ 14 million from the sale of Lower Zambezi National Park.
Mr Hichilema has advised Mr. Zulu to desist from what he terms as “buffoonery of the highest order” by accusing him of selling an asset that is under the custody of government.
Mr. Hichilema has warned Mr Zulu to protect his resources saying he has “not worked hard enough” to start losing them through court processes while those cheering him on will be nowhere to be seen.
“I can sue you. I clean you out. You will be bankrupt. You too young for that,” Mr. Hichilema stated while adding “I am thinking about it, I haven’t decided now but I know if I do I will clean you out. Those who were encouraging you to say wrong things will not be there to save you will be alonge.”
Mr. Hichilema says Mr Zulu has time to run an apology, but should count himself lucky if anything does or does not happen in the absence of an apology.
“…ukule iwe ukali mwana ukule (grow up you are still young grow up). Grow up Makebi. Don’t follow the Sunday Chanda piggery behavior. Walk away from there. You have time to apologise,” he advised.
The UPND leader was speaking this morning when he featured on a live Radio Christian Voice radio programme that was aired on various media outlets.
Mr. Hichilema has since challenged law enforcement agencies to arrest him if he took part in the selling of Lower Zambezi National Park.
Mr. Hichilema argued that the principle of selling anything is anchored on ownership hence he could not have sold the natural habitat owned by government.
He explains that selling something that one does not own amounts to madness or theft hence those with evidence should go to Woodlands Police Station and report him for theft of the national park.
JUST SUE THIS RAT SO THAT OTHERS WILL LEARN,IT SEEMS HE IS TRYING TO PROVOKE YOU .
Zulu lost credibility with that statement-, you could tell this far off in Scotland that he was talking of his backside.
HH should sue him.
It’s beyond comprehension how a Cabinet minister can make such baseless and defamatory allegations, on in Zambia. Maybe an empty time – cadre could have been excused. Anyway HH please sue the id!0t inkaleko resoni
HH! I thought you would sticky to your story and repond like a real mature politician in the opposition, but you have shown what you are by attaching sunday Chanda. Smart people know when to throw real effective punches. But Hh when you are attcked you easily break down and that is why you seem not to be presidential material, but low grade opposition leader.
But lazy lungu is presidential material?
HOW CAN MAKEBI ZULU, A LAWYER, MAKE SUCH A SHAM ACCUSATION? IT IS TRUE THAT THE COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT AMONG ALL PF LEADERS IS TO ACCUSE HH OF ANYTHING AND WAIT FOR THE RESPONSE. IT IS THE RESPONSE THAT THEY NOW START COMMENTING AND NOT THEIR PRECEDING SILLY ACCUSATIONS.
MY ADVICE TO HH IS THAT HE SHOULD EITHER KEEP QUIET OR MEASURE HIS RESPONSE VERY WELL. OTHERWISE HE WILL BE GIVING RELEVANCE TO THOUGHTLESS UTTERANCES.
A simple ‘no I didn’t do it’ answer for the record would suffice. Not threats. There is No smoke without fire.
Just sue the rats……that’s the only language they understand….
look at tiyali, he like a wet chicken when it comes to commenting on HH,
But lawyers of Zambia are disappointing , starting with lungu…..
That threat sounds so Satanic. (HH) is really Lucifer in the flesh.
The response is hard, robust and to the point. That’s what is needed when these dull purchased PF cadres run their mouths off with trash all the time – personal attacks that go beyond any pale of sanity.