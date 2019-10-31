UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has warned Eastern Province Minister, Makebi Zulu to stop spreading lies about him, or risk being ‘cleaned out’ – financially.

Mr. Hichilema was reacting to running accusations from Mr Zulu that he pocketed US$ 14 million from the sale of Lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr Hichilema has advised Mr. Zulu to desist from what he terms as “buffoonery of the highest order” by accusing him of selling an asset that is under the custody of government.

Mr. Hichilema has warned Mr Zulu to protect his resources saying he has “not worked hard enough” to start losing them through court processes while those cheering him on will be nowhere to be seen.

“I can sue you. I clean you out. You will be bankrupt. You too young for that,” Mr. Hichilema stated while adding “I am thinking about it, I haven’t decided now but I know if I do I will clean you out. Those who were encouraging you to say wrong things will not be there to save you will be alonge.”

Mr. Hichilema says Mr Zulu has time to run an apology, but should count himself lucky if anything does or does not happen in the absence of an apology.

“…ukule iwe ukali mwana ukule (grow up you are still young grow up). Grow up Makebi. Don’t follow the Sunday Chanda piggery behavior. Walk away from there. You have time to apologise,” he advised.

The UPND leader was speaking this morning when he featured on a live Radio Christian Voice radio programme that was aired on various media outlets.

Mr. Hichilema has since challenged law enforcement agencies to arrest him if he took part in the selling of Lower Zambezi National Park.

Mr. Hichilema argued that the principle of selling anything is anchored on ownership hence he could not have sold the natural habitat owned by government.

He explains that selling something that one does not own amounts to madness or theft hence those with evidence should go to Woodlands Police Station and report him for theft of the national park.

