George Lwandamina has been lauded by his Zesco United bench for his tireless input during their current eight-match unbeaten run despite their boss not feeling well.

Lwandamina is feeling under the weather but Zesco remain unbeaten in the league so far this season on maximum 24 points from eight games with a match in hand.

On Wednesday, Zesco opened up a four-point lead following a 4-1 home victory over struggling Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

“We are excited about this performance, of course the coach has done a lot work, he has not being feeling well but he is always available,” Lwandamina’s assistant Alfred Lupiya said.

“He is a strong man and he is very dedicated, even the players know that he is very dedicated and that is why they are putting in a lot.”

Zesco could open an eight point lead this Saturday when they visit Red Arrows in a top two clash away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Arrows head into their big test after losing 3-0 away at fourth placed Nkana on Wednesday to suffer their first league defeat of the 2019/2020 season.

Arrows, on 20 points, are three points ahead of third placed Napsa Stars who will be in action in a lunchtime kickoff at the same venue where they will host Forest Rangers.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]