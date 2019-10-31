President Edgar Lungu has directed Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya to remove from the road all public service vehicles without seat belts.

President Lungu also urged the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to ensure the law that bans people from travelling at the back of vans and trucks is enforced.President Lungu said this when he commissioned the rehabilitated 360 kilometre Great East road (Luangwa to Mwami border) on Wednesday in Chipata, Eastern Province.

The Head of State said this is to protect passengers and reduce the number of fatal road traffic accidents caused by mechanical and human error.

“I have been disheartened, lately, by the spiralling rate of accidents across the country. My firm belief is that accidents only happen due to mechanical and human errors,” the President said.

He directed the Minister of Transport and Communications to review laws relating to traffic offences to deter would be offenders.

“I further urge the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to enforce the law that bans people from travelling at the back of trucks and vans. I hope these measures will help reduce the number of fatal accidents,”

[Read 195 times, 195 reads today]