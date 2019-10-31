President Edgar Lungu has directed Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya to remove from the road all public service vehicles without seat belts.
President Lungu also urged the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to ensure the law that bans people from travelling at the back of vans and trucks is enforced.President Lungu said this when he commissioned the rehabilitated 360 kilometre Great East road (Luangwa to Mwami border) on Wednesday in Chipata, Eastern Province.
The Head of State said this is to protect passengers and reduce the number of fatal road traffic accidents caused by mechanical and human error.
“I have been disheartened, lately, by the spiralling rate of accidents across the country. My firm belief is that accidents only happen due to mechanical and human errors,” the President said.
He directed the Minister of Transport and Communications to review laws relating to traffic offences to deter would be offenders.
“I further urge the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) to enforce the law that bans people from travelling at the back of trucks and vans. I hope these measures will help reduce the number of fatal accidents,”
what will happen when traffic police meet zambians
during funerals most zambians use open vans for transportation, my guess is maybe funeral parlours are expensive.
most rural communities are serviced by open vans traverse in their old ragged bush county roads , these modern buses only use the main well tarred roads.
have also noticed that even ba bwana they use open vans, e.g during political cases at court, to quell riots etc.
am waiting to see how this directive will be implemented.
You know, but also these people in the ministries/departments or whatever, on what merit are they hired/appointed? They have no capacity to think, as usual. Even when they can see something that can be fixed, they sit ndwii, why Zambia, why, and we are 55 years old???
