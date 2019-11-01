The African Union has called for the immediate removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

In supporting the Communiqué of the Southern African Development Community-SADC- on the issue, African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the continued economic sanctions on Zimbabwe have a negative impact on the economy and the people of Zimbabwe.

He commended SADC and relevant organs of the Union for their efforts to mobilize support for the country’s recovery.

The Chairperson further commended the Government of Zimbabwe for efforts that it is making in creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

And Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba stated that President Edgar Lungu has joined other SADC leaders in calling for the lifting of the sanctions.

He said it is imperative that Africa speaks with urgency and in one voice to ensure that sanctions are immediately lifted.

Mr Mwamba said the political landscape of Zimbabwe has changed and the conditions for which sanctions were placed no longer existed.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia Inutu Mwanza.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]