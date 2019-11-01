Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is back on the Chipolopolo bench.

The Football Association of Zambia announced on Friday that Lwandamina has returned to the fold as Chipolopolo technical advisor.

“FAZ has re-enforced the technical bench for the Senior Men’s Football National Team with the inclusion of Zesco United coach George Lwandamina as Technical Advisor. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala says that the Zambia National Team will also be beefed up with the presence of a video analyst and physical trainer. The FAZ General Secretary says the move has been taken in light of high profile engagements awaiting the Senior National Team in the Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” FAZ said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Zambia home-based team will play Namibia in a friendly away in Windhoek on November 9.

The friendly is part of both sides 2020 CHAN preparations for the tournament Cameroon will host this January.

Zambia U17 coach Oswald Mutapa will be in charge of the CHAN team for that friendly and the team enters camp this Sunday in Lusaka.

GOALKEEPERS: Charles Muntanga (Nkwazi), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos)

DEFENDERS: Gift Zulu (Nkana), Zacharia Chilongoshi (Kabwe Warriors), Adrian Chama, Mwila Phiri (both United), Chilimba Moonga (Green Buffaloes), George Simbayambaya (Red Arrows), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars)

MIDFIELDERS: Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Benson Sakala (Power Dynamos), Eric Chomba (Nkwazi), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco)

STRIKERS: Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Charles Zulu (Zanaco), Kennedy Musonda (Green Eagles), Twiza Chaibela (Kabwe Warriors)

