Zambia will no longer be receiving a Sukhoi SuperJet 100 VIP passenger jet from Russia as it lacks the funds to pay for the aircraft.
Russia’s Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi last week that the contract for the VIP-configured aircraft has been suspended as Zambia cannot pay for the jet.
“In Africa, for example, we signed a contract for the supply of a VIP version of the SSJ 100 [SuperJet] to Zambia. But in Zambia, besides the advance payment, there were no funds to finance this aircraft, so the contract has been frozen,” Manturov said.
In July 2017 it was reported that Zambia had ordered five SuperJets from Russia.
Subsequent media reports stated that Sukhoi would only supply a single VIP-configured SuperJet for President Edgar Lungu, after earlier reports suggested four SuperJets would be acquired for the relaunch of Zambia Airways.
The single SuperJet was to be delivered this year at a cost of $45-49 million, Sukhoi vice president Yevgeny Andrachnikov said at the Russian Business Aviation Exhibition last year.
Zambia’s Air Force has acquired a number of new aircraft in recent years.
By August this year, it had received its two Leonardo C-27J Spartan transport aircraft that were ordered in 2015 from Italy.
In Zambian service, the C-27Js will most likely replace the Air Force’s BAe 748s and supplement its Y-12 and MA60 transport aircraft.
They are based at Lusaka/Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, according to Scramble Magazine.
On 28 February this year, the Zambian Air Force received a new Gulfstream 650ER jet, which is believed to have been ordered for $65 million via Israel, where it was fitted with a self-defence system.
The G650 takes over from the Challenger 604 used by the Zambian government for VIP transport.
Just forget about Zambia Airways. Zambia is broke; running an airline requires years of subsidies.
Now Lungu..how many luxury jets does want? This is greed at its highest. Now he has exhausted our money and cant pay for his toys. Meantime the minions will be here on this blog trumpetting rubbish and calling anyone that criticizes such lavish lifestyle at the exoense of the poor all sorts of names.
As I have always said, just because you benefit from this corrupt, greedy regime should not make you insensitive to the suffering of others! At least just shut your mouth and stop feeding us your rubbish under the guise of being clever. We all know that its because your bread is buttered by being a cadre. Without your cadrerism you would be a popper because you are too lazy to do an honest day’s work!
Where is the Challenger Ba Pompwe imwe?????
You are failing to pay Mamba barat for electricity which we prepay and you think you can pay for this Jet? These nincompoos have no preorities whatsoever, why buy a jet when the wheels of the economy are off due to lack of electricity? PF is a curse, a bad omen that we should get rid off ourselves in 2021,nonsense.
Chipantepante BS.
AN AIRLINE ISN’T A PRIORITY BETTER WE PAY FOR ELECTRICITY WITH MAAMBA THAN AN AIRLINE. AN AIRLINE IS GOOD ECONOMIC VENTURE BUT NOT AS NECESSARY AS RETURNING SANITY TO THE INDUSTRIAL AREA. LOTS OF COMPANIES ARE ALREADY MAKING LOSSES AS A RESULT OF LOAD SHEDDING.
Blessing in disguise. Russian passenger planes have the worst record. Just cancel the thing.