Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Government has paid 40 million Dollars for electricity importation from South Africa.

Ms Siliya says 10 million Dollars was paid last week and a 30 million Dollars was transferred to Eskom on Wednesday this week.

She disclosed this during the Hot FM Hot seat programme on Thursday.

Ms Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services however has not indicated when the power imports will start flowing into Zambia.

Energy Minister Matthew Nkhuwa announced on 23rd October, 2019 that the power imports will be in after 14 days.

Zambia has a power deficit of 700 megawatts which has resulted in 15 hour power load shedding management.

And Ms. Siliya has revealed that government will give its position on the issue of the Lower Zambezi mining licence soon.

She says Government will soon give its position on the matter regarding the issuance of a mining licence in the lower Zambezi.

Ms. Siliya says once internal consultations within Government are concluded, the Minister of Mines and Mineral Development will give the nation an update on the matter.

Ms. Siliya said Government wants to establish and understand the bone of contention and other processes that were undertaken prior to the issuance of the licence before a final decision is made.

She says the matter is receiving active attention and that Government has heard the cries of the citizens whose interests will always be top priority.

Ms. Siliya said Government has keenly been following the debate and has taken note of the many concerns citizens and other stakeholders have raised on the matter.

