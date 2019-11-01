Zamtel’s shareholder, the Industrial Development Corporation has dismissed allegations that the Government is planning to sell the company to Bharti Infratel of India.

Reacting to a story which appeared in today’s edition of the Mast under the headline “Govt planning to sell Zamtel to Bharti Infratel”, the IDC Group Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba, said the IDC is in no discussions with Bharti Infratel and has never engaged any organisation to buy Zamtel.

He further said the IDC remains committed to transforming the telecoms company as a subsidiary of the IDC Group.

Mr Kaluba added that Zamtel has attained key milestones in achieving transformation through innovative products and services.

He commended the Board, Management and staff of Zamtel, for embracing the transformation plans of the IDC and expressed confidence they had the capacity to grow the company into a viable and profitable business, which would ensure it remains a key player in the telecoms sector.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Namakau Mukelebai the Industrial Development Corporation Public Relations Manager.

