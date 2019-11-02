First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala has cautioned parliamentarians never to make statements that can compromise Zambia’s peaceful record.

Ms. Namugala says Zambia is a haven of peace and a host of different nationalities.

She said this in parliament following a point of order raised by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande.

Dr. Kopulande sought the deputy speaker’s intervention after the leader of the opposition in the house Jack Mwimbu alleged that some foreigners in Zambia are in the position of authority.

Mr. Mwimbu who is also opposition UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament said court cases of leaders whose Zambian nationality has been questioned must be sped up.

