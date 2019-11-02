First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Namugala has cautioned parliamentarians never to make statements that can compromise Zambia’s peaceful record.
Ms. Namugala says Zambia is a haven of peace and a host of different nationalities.
She said this in parliament following a point of order raised by Chembe Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande.
Dr. Kopulande sought the deputy speaker’s intervention after the leader of the opposition in the house Jack Mwimbu alleged that some foreigners in Zambia are in the position of authority.
Mr. Mwimbu who is also opposition UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament said court cases of leaders whose Zambian nationality has been questioned must be sped up.
I think he was talking about Jonathan.
Again, wrong headline.
Jack Mwimbu reprimanded for alleging that Zambia is being ruled by a Foreigner.
Vs
Jack Mwimbu alleged that some foreigners in Zambia are in the position of authority.
The two statements can not be said to be the same whatever bush you went to as school. A case of LT attracting surfers to wrong and incompetent articles.
Apart from LPM, all presidents so far have been foreigners. No wonder LPM was the best president.