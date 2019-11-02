State House has dispelled social media reports suggesting that President Edgar Lungu will today Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, feature on a special live interview on ZNBC radio and television starting at 19:30 hours.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe has aid that the social media report is fake news.
Mr. Chipampe said that President Lungu has no scheduled interview on ZNBC as falsely reported on social media, adding that the government is working to ensure that abusers of social media are brought to book.
Mr. Chipampe said that culprits will face the wrath of the law.
[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]
Loading...
He is even afraid of ZNBC journalists?
“….Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe has said that the social media report is fake news….”.
And yet that is exactly what the citizens of Zambia want, in fact need, in fact crave for from their President. I don’t mean the fake news, I mean a Presidential question & answer interview, or better still a press conference. What is this particular President afraid of speaking to “his” subjects? The result has been a proliferation of “fake” social media reports to satisfy the natural curiosity of Zambians. And some of the “fake” news happens to be true, while most of the fake news has some truth in it.
“..Mr. Chipampe said that President Lungu has no scheduled interview on ZNBC as falsely reported on social media, adding that the government is working to ensure that abusers of social media are brought to book…”
Mr Chipampe, then you have to arrest almost all Zambians including PF members, because all Zambians want to hear their President answer their questions. In fact Chipampe, for his own good, must take this particular “fake” report as a citizens request to their President.
…For example my question to the President would be why the 19 hours of load shedding has not stopped despite his directive to import power. Another one on the same subject is why Zesco is not paying Maamba Collieries so that they can maintain their power generators at full output?
…and we don’t want answers from Mr Chipampe, he is not our President, I don’t remember us electing him in 2016.