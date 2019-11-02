State House has dispelled social media reports suggesting that President Edgar Lungu will today Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, feature on a special live interview on ZNBC radio and television starting at 19:30 hours.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe has aid that the social media report is fake news.

Mr. Chipampe said that President Lungu has no scheduled interview on ZNBC as falsely reported on social media, adding that the government is working to ensure that abusers of social media are brought to book.

Mr. Chipampe said that culprits will face the wrath of the law.

