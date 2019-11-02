Zambia Under 23 on Friday completed their three –week, pre-tournament training camp in Lusaka on Friday with a friendly win on the eve of their departure for the 2019 U23 AFCON .

Young Chipolopolo beat Young Arrows 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium on Friday morning.

Zambia Under-23 debutant and Nkana prospect Oliver Lumbiya scored a brace for Zambia.

With plans shelved for the teams’ one-week Spain camp shelved due to funding, Zambia will now be one of the first teams to arrive in Egypt ahead of the 2019 U23 AFCON that will be held in Cairo from November 8-22.

Beston Chambeshi’s team will depart for Cairo on Saturday night.

The team’s first Group B match will be on November 9 against South Africa before playing defending champions Nigeria on November 12 and Cote d’Ivoire on November 15.

Group A comprises of Mali, Cameroon, and Ghana and hosts Egypt.

The top three finishers at the tournament will qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

